The Minnesota State High School League held a meeting on Tuesday, May 11, to determine if girls wrestling and boys volleyball would be added as varsity high school sports next year.
The girls wrestling proposal seemed to pass easily: The final vote in favor was a resounding 44-4, and there was practically no discussion on the proposal – which means there was little to no opposition.
But Cambridge-Isanti wrestling coach Neil Jennissen, one of the sponsors of the proposal, knows the road to passage was not nearly as easy as it seemed.
“This is the third time we’ve brought this proposal forward, and the first two times it did not get out of the section discussion to be discussed statewide,” he said. “Recently I and other proponents have made a lot of phone calls to make sure voters understood our proposal, and we basically tried to present something that was too hard to say ‘no’ to.”
The proposal was for girls to wrestle with boys teams during the regular season, then wrestle in a separate girls tournament in the postseason. That would fold almost all of the potential costs of the sport – travel, uniforms, officials – into the budgets of boys teams that already exist.
The proposal required sponsorship by five athletic directors around the state, and one of the sponsors was Cambridge-Isanti Athletics/Activities Director Mark Solberg.
That makes sense, since the Bluejackets program has featured several female wrestlers in recent seasons. The most notable is Makayla Welch, who won five consecutive girls state titles and was the inaugural winner of the Ms. Minnesota Wrestling award as a senior in 2018.
This past season Cambridge-Isanti had two girls on the roster: sophomore Kami Senlycki and junior Jordan Goodman.
Senlycki finished fifth at 185 pounds in this year’s state tournament, which was sponsored by the Minnesota wrestling coaches association, losing a pair of matches by “sudden victory,” the wrestling equivalent of sudden-death overtime.
In the 2020 girls state meet, Goodman finished fourth at 120 pounds while Senlycki placed fourth at 160.
“There were 200 girls who wrestled in their state tournament last year,” Jennissen said. “I’ve heard that some schools are thinking about hosting regular-season tournament for girls only, and that would be great.
“When you watch girls go up against boys, you can see it’s often not a fair fight. This gives girls an opportunity to wrestle against their own gender, and that’s a great opportunity.
“I hope this decision gives girls wrestling a chance to grow, and motivates a lot more young girls to give wrestling a chance.”
While the girls wrestling decision was approved, boys volleyball was denied the opportunity to become a varsity sport next year after an extensive discussion that included input from a number of players, coaches and parents, including Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz, whose son plays high school volleyball.
But there were concerns about adding the sport, including the effort adding boys volleyball would have on participation numbers for other spring sports (which are universally down from two years ago, the last full season they were offered), financial issues (paying for coaches, equipment, transportation, and officials), the availability of facilities, and Title IX concerns.
Because of an abstention, the proposal needed 31 votes to pass. But the vote failed because it received just 29 yes votes along with 18 no votes and the abstention.
