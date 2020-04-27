Press release provided by Chisago County Sheriff’s Office

On April 25, at 11:08 a.m., Chisago County Dispatch received a call of a personal injury crash involving a truck and motorcycle at Athens Trail and Interstate 35 in Lent Township. Upon deputies’ arrival, it was discovered a Ford F150 pickup truck and a Harley Davidson motorcycle were involved.

A 32-year-old man from the North Branch area was transported by ground ambulance to Regions Hospital with severe injuries. He was the driver of the Harley Davidson and was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup truck, a juvenile from Lakeville, was not injured.

Initial investigation shows the pickup truck’s driver failed to yield to the oncoming motorcycle. There does not appear to be any other contributing factors at this time. The crash is still under investigation by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting agencies include North Branch Police, Wyoming Police, Stacy/Lent Fire and Lakes Regions EMS.

Load comments