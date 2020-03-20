We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
For Kate Goebel, life as an educator and author has been an adventure. A new aspect of the adventure is involving student authors.
The story began years ago when Goebel began writing her first book in the soon-to-be three-part series “The Thoughtful Ring,” and has since developed into sharing her passion for writing with others.
“I was working on my third book in the ring series, and I couldn’t figure out how to end it, so then I had sort of a writer’s block, and I thought I had to step away from it for a little bit, but I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” Goebel said. “I had an inner voice telling me to go ahead and take a risk and try something really different, so I tried not to listen to that voice at first, because I didn’t want to take a risk.
“The voice just wouldn’t go away, so I gave in and decided that I would write a book with my students, whom I was really close with. It turned out that all of the pieces kind of just fell into place to use Archie and Tayton, because I wanted to do something really outside of my comfort zone and they had the knowledge and experience to help me do that.”
Archie Spike and Tayton Westphal, fifth-graders at Isanti Intermediate School, have been students of Goebel for two years, and they’ve come to know one another so well that when Goebel had the idea to include student authors she knew they were the ones to accomplish that with her.
“These two are really good readers and writers and have great insights, they make really good connections when we have reading and they are both fascinated with their biking and BMX,” Goebel said. “It was their passion and experience that led me to deciding to write a BMX book, and it’s so popular in our county right now. So many people in our county love BMX riding and dirt biking that I thought it would be a great fit.”
Spike had written a short story about a little boy on a scooter, which sparked the idea for Goebel to gear the newest book at taking a risk and trying something new.
“The theme of our book is that one of the main characters takes a risk and tries something new and learns to do BMX, which is Tayton’s major sport,” Goebel said. “What we did was take the two sports the boys were really into and wrote the book from their experiences and with their knowledge, and then focused on trying something new and overcoming obstacles.”
The main characters in the story took on many characteristics of both Spike and Westphal.
“We brainstormed the idea of the story, came up with the plot and then we used places and personal connections of each of us,” Goebel said. “Both boys really had to share with me the lingo and experiences they’ve had with their bikes because I didn’t really know all of that information without them.”
It was with the experience the boys have had throughout their youth as well as some videos from YouTube that the story was developed.
For Spike, dirt biking has been a passion since he was a toddler, and being able to bring that sport and his experience into the story was exciting.
“I have ridden dirt bike since I was a toddler with my dad. I got my very own when I was 5 or 6; now I have a KTM 65,” Spike said. “I ride a lot at home and then sometimes on tracks; one’s in Wisconsin and the other one is in Bradford.”
For Westphal, BMX has been something he’s participated in since a young age, and his ability to share that lifestyle within the book was something he was glad he got to do.
“I have ridden BMX since preschool and I ride a Supercross,” Westphal said. “I ride in state qualifiers, state finals and regular races.”
Both student authors were able to contribute to the book and include bits of their own lives and personalities within the story.
“It all really just fit together perfect,” Goebel said. “We had this brainstorming session on what we wanted to do — there were so many ideas thrown out and it just all came together so easily.”
“I told Kate names of famous riders, tracks and different bikes that we could use in the book,” Spike added.
“The book is about racing BMX and Motorcross, and two really good friends — one gets in a bad accident and then they stay friends while he is in the hospital,” Westphal said. “It was his helmet that saved him, and that’s why all of the money that comes from the books will go to bike helmets and we will donate them.”
According to Goebel, the “where” and “how” is yet to be determined, but conversations are being had with local organizations to donate bike helmets with all proceeds from book sales.
“We are still looking into the best location to donate helmets within our community. The goal of the book is really to promote bike safety within the community, and what better way to do that then by donating helmets to those families in the community that need them,” Goebel said.
“We are really excited to be able to do this for the community. Like I said, everything really came together perfectly, and it was really awesome to be able to write a story with these guys,” Goebel added.
While the future of Goebel’s student authors is undetermined at this time, she hopes to be able to continue to include students in the writing process and allow them the opportunity to share in the writing experience.
“MOTOR to PEDAL” will be available for purchase locally from any of the authors or by visiting Kate Goebel’s website at www.kategoebel.com/books.
