Dear Editor:
In response to Kathy Leick’s letter to the Editor of May 28, 57% of Minnesotans and 64% of Americans nationally support mail-in ballots, according to numerous polls. Illegals can’t, and don’t vote. George W. Bush created a voting integrity commission and in five years found 86 violations, nation-wide. Trump set out to prove there was three to five million “illegal votes,” and created a similar commission which quietly disbanded after a year and a half when they found nothing. This is entirely a Republican created fantasy, a means of ensuring that fewer and fewer people vote in areas favoring Democrats.
As for social distancing, I work as an RN in an inpatient psychiatric unit at the VA. Many of our patients are homeless and camp out away from others, refusing to use public or religious shelters as they are not safe. Yet they come down with COVID. I do not care if someone wishes to infect themselves and die, that’s a choice. I very much care that you can infect my 67-year-old self, my wife, or my 85-year-old parents. Please make an effort at some semblance of accuracy in your statements.
Steve Hansmann
Stanchfield
