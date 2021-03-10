Isanti County Public Health received 1,100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and began administering those on March 5.
COVID-19 vaccine availability, priority group
Before the arrival of the new doses of the vaccine, a personalized link was sent to people to register to receive their dose. Many who weren’t eligible registered and this caused problems, County Administrator Julia Lines explained during the Isanti County Board meeting March 3.
“The list said in six different places, ‘Do not share,’ and people have shared,” Lines said. “So what’s happening is we’re getting people from the metro area who do not qualify because they’re not in the 65-plus age group, filling all those slots. … It’s disappointing that people are doing this, because it’s keeping the vaccine out of our 65-plus population here that really needs and wants it.”
“All those who were eligible were able to keep their appointments and will be vaccinated,” Public Health Planner Cassandra Shaker responded in an email on March 4.
Shaker explained Public Health is following state guidelines and vaccinating health care workers, school or child care staff, and people ages 65 and older. On March 5, about 1,000 vaccines were available for the current priority group to receive their first dose, and 100 vaccines for front-line workers who needed to complete their second dose, she said.
“We find out at the end of each week from MDH about how many doses we will receive the following week, then we plan clinics,” Shaker said. “We anticipate having larger weekly clinics for the next month.”
The Public Health and Minnesota Department of Health staff helped in canceling the ineligible appointments, Lines said. MDH is working on a better registration system to prevent this issue from reoccurring, she said.
“The silver lining is that they are working on an upgrade to their registration system ... that the state provides,” Lines said. “And the upgrade will give us just a link that is good for only one use.
“So you cannot share it unless you yourself aren’t going to sign up with it. So that will eliminate a big part of the problem,” she continued. “We will still get a lot of people calling saying, ‘My link doesn’t work’ — well, probably because someone shared it with you. And they shouldn’t have.”
Eligible people are instructed to contact Isanti County Public Health at 763-689-4071 or ICPH@co.isanti.mn.us to be notified about upcoming clinics. Isanti County Public Health has been registering people who are eligible by phone or sending them a personalized registration link.
Business relief grants
The Isanti County Board approved approximately $790,848 in small business awards and nonprofit relief grants.
Of the 76 small businesses and nonprofits recipients, 48 of them will receive between $10,000 to $15,000 in grant dollars.
“It’s exciting to get these dollars out the door to remain local here in our community and hopefully help these businesses to stay afloat during this time,” Lines said.
