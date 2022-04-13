More than 230 construction projects that will help maintain Minnesota’s roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure; improve safety and mobility; and support jobs will be worked on across the state this year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation recently announced.
The planned 2022 construction projects include 184 road and bridge projects, plus 51 multimodal projects that will improve airports, water ports and transit infrastructure.
“Minnesotans will soon see work zones popping up throughout the state,” said MnDOT Interim Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “Each of these projects represents an investment in a more efficient and reliable transportation system for all people. As always, safety is MnDOT’s top priority – so we urge motorists to pay attention to signage in work zones, slow down, and put away distractions behind the wheel. Everyone, including our hardworking road and construction workers, deserves to get home safely.”
The 2022 state construction program remains largely unchanged by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), as the federal appropriation bill was just passed by Congress in mid-March and the Minnesota State Legislature must still approve budget authority before MnDOT can spend additional federal funds.
For an overview of the 2022 state construction program, including maps and full project lists, visit mndot.gov/construction. For projects specific to the central Minnesota region, visit mndot.gov/d3/construct/. Individual project pages also include information about construction schedules, traffic impacts, maps, benefits and project costs.
Minnesotans can also stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by connecting to MnDOT via social media and signing up to receive email updates for specific topics or projects, and visiting mndot.gov.
Significant projects this year in central Minnesota:
• Beginning a three-year reconstruction of Highway 169 in Elk River into a freeway, including four new interchanges that will improve traffic flow, increase capacity and improve motorist and pedestrian safety.
• Improving 12.5 miles of Highway 23 from Foley to Milaca including resurfacing, a new roundabout in Foley, replacing and repairing drainage infrastructure, and improving intersections to improve safety and drainage.
• Reconstructing and expanding Highway 23 from Paynesville to Richmond from two lanes to four lanes to provide additional capacity, improve the movement of freight and improve roadway safety.
• Completing the multi-year project on I-94 from Maple Grove to Clearwater, including wrap-up work between St. Michael and Albertville, constructing an additional eastbound lane from Monticello to Hasty, and updating the Enfield Rest Area.
• Improving 14 miles of Highway 27 in the Osakis area. Work includes reconstructing the road surface, shoulder and four bridges, replacing or repairing drainage pipes, and improving access and safety.
• For more information and additional 2022 construction projects, including a map flyer, visit mndot.gov/d3/construct/.
Significant projects this year throughout the state:
• Beginning a two-year reconstruction of Highway 10 in Anoka, including replacing and repairing bridges to improve traffic flow, safety and provide better pedestrian and bicycle access.
• Completing the two-year I-94 and I-35E project in St. Paul, including resurfacing, repairs to ramps and frontage roads, improved drainage and upgraded storm sewers, bridge rehabilitation, and improved pedestrian sidewalks.
• Continuing work on the multi-year Twin Ports Interchange project in Duluth to enhance safety by eliminating blind merges and left exits, replacing aging infrastructure and improving freight mobility.
• Beginning the final stretch of expanding Highway 14 between New Ulm and Nicollet. When finished in 2023, this project will expand 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes, and complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester that will improve capacity, safety and access along the corridor.
• Constructing an overpass bridge on Highway 29 near Glenwood, including a new roundabout at Highway 29/160th Street, and switching traffic to the new alignment of Highway 55.
• Resurfacing and improving safety on Highway 71 north of Bemidji with eight redesigned intersections.
Safety in work zones
Motorists should always be prepared to encounter changing road conditions when approaching work zones. Common traffic changes include lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:
• Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
• Drive undistracted. Cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – should be avoided in work zones.
• Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.
• Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
• Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
• Do the zipper merge.
• Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.
• Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
