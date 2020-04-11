Dear Editor:
Mission of St. Scholastica HSC Academy:
St. Scholastica schools’ mission is to provide an academic foundation through qualified teachers and a rigorous curriculum. These, partnered with encouraging the students in the virtues of honesty, diligence, and the practice of self-discipline, enable the students to reach their full potential.
St. Scholastica unites itself with the parents in their desire to pass on to the children the truth, goodness and beauty of the Catholic faith in the tradition of the Catholic Church. It is expected that the Catholic principals taught and practiced here are mirrored in the home.
Students are encouraged to practice Catholic charity by treating each other with dignity, loving each other patiently and manifesting the Catholic faith in the world. All for the glory of God.
Principal Mary Koralewski
St. Scholastica HSC Academy, Isanti
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.