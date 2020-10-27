The search for Andrea “Andy” Nyberg, an Elk River-area woman, ended on Monday, Oct. 26, with the discovery she had been found deceased near Cambridge, according to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office.
Nyberg and her red Buick that people had been searching for were found deep in an unharvested cornfield on Monday afternoon.
According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, a citizen at 12:32 p.m. reported seeing a red car in cornfield off of Jamestown Street and 343rd Ave. NE, in Cambridge Township. When deputies arrived, they had a difficult time locating the vehicle, which had driven off a curve and deep into the cornfield.
Deputies were able to identify Nyberg inside the vehicle. Notification was then made to the Kanabec and Sherburne County Sheriff’s Offices to notify the family.
“Our condolences go out to the Nyberg family,” stated the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office in a press release.
Nyberg, a 80-year-old woman who suffered from dementia, reportedly left a residence in Mora around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 driving a red 2004 Buick LeSabre.
The matter remains under investigation by the Kanabec and Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. Assisting at the scene was the Cambridge Police Department, Cambridge Fire Department and Allina EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.