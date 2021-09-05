A missing person from Fridley was found deceased after his pick-up truck was found submerged in a lake in Chisago City.
According to a press release provided by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday Aug. 24, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a suspected pick-up truck submerged in the water near the Chisago/Lindstrom Lake public access off Stinson Avenue in Chisago City.
A bass fisherman in the area noted an anomaly on his graph in approximately 10 feet of water near the public docks. The object was believed to be a vehicle. Resources were dispatched to the area and a GMC truck was ultimately removed from the water.
A deceased adult male was located inside the pick-up truck. The individual was connected to a missing person case out of Fridley.
At this time, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, Fridley Police Department and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident. Foul play is not suspected. No further information is currently available.
Agencies assisting the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office include the Fridley Police Department, Lakes Area Police Department, Stay-Lent Dive Team, Chisago City Fire Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and PLC Towing.
