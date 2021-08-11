On the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 10, investigators from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Isanti Police Department were executing a search warrant on the 300 block of 261st Avenue Northwest in Athens Township.
While executing this search warrant, an adult female was located deceased on the property. Whereas the Medical Examiner is responsible for the formal identification of decedents, it is believed that, based on the evidence located at the scene, this is the individual they were looking for, Amanda Jo Vangrinsven.
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, along with the city of Isanti Police Department, will work with the Medical Examiner’s Officer to continue this investigation and ascertain the identity along with the nature and cause of death.
At this time, there is no one in custody. There does not appear to be a threat to the public at this time.
The law enforcement agencies would like to thank the members of the public and the media who gave so willingly of their time in searching as well as sharing the information on Amanda Jo.
The family has been notified of this information and asks that everyone respect their privacy at this difficult time.
There will be a press conference in the coming days to share information on this case as well as answer questions.
