One minor was transported to Cambridge Medical Center after the car they were riding in was hit by a train.
According to a press release by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, on March 21, at 7:03 p.m., Isanti County Emergency Communications received a 911 call of a car that was hit by a train on 299th Avenue Northeast and Jackson Street Northeast.
Upon arrival, deputies found a Chevy Impala had been traveling westbound on 299th Avenue. He stopped at the stop sign for the tracks and then proceeded across when he was hit in the rear of the vehicle by the train.
The vehicle was occupied by three juveniles. A 16-year-old juvenile in the back seat was transported by Allina EMS to Cambridge Medical Center for minor injuries. The other two 17-year-old juveniles were released to their parents.
