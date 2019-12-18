Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk is pleased to announce the local awardee of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship Program for 2019.
The Association awards scholarships each year to individuals planning to become Minnesota peace officers. The applicants apply through their local sheriffs’ offices.
This year, the scholarship committee chose 22 recipients. The Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship Program, which is promoted by the 87 sheriffs of Minnesota, is pleased to announce the awardee from Isanti County is Shelby Bonczek.
The members of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association offer their congratulations to each of the scholarship awardees. The qualifications and academic excellence shown by this awardee reflect the dedication and pride of the young people in the state of Minnesota who will enter the difficult but rewarding profession of law enforcement and public service.
The awarding of the scholarship to the individual awardees will be made by the sheriff in the awardee’s home community.
For additional information on the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association visit: www.mnsheriffs.org.
