Press release provided by Isanti County Public Health
On Sept. 28, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported the first confirmed death of an Isanti County resident due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The death occurred on Sept. 24, 2020 in an Isanti County resident in their 50s. As of Sept. 28, Isanti County has 315 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Mo Spike, Health Services Supervisor, said, “I want to extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are grieving. Our entire Isanti County community is grieving with you.”
Isanti County Public health understands this is a very stressful time for many. You are not alone. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24-7 by calling 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is also available 24-7 by texting “MN” to 741741.
The Isanti County Public Health Department Operations Center (DOC) is continuing to manage the COVID-19 response in Isanti County.
“Isanti County has recently been seeing increasing cases of COVID-19,” Spike said. “This underscores the importance continuing to take protective measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. Protective measures work best as a layered approach. Social distancing or masking alone is not enough.”
Steps that everyone should take include:
• Stay home as much as possible; telework if you are able.
• When out in public, wear a cloth face mask in indoor settings and stay at least six feet from others.
• Stay home if you have COVID-19 symptoms until all are true, you feel better, it has been at least 10 days since you first felt sick, and you have been fever free for at least 24 hours without fever reducing medicine. If you are sick with COVID-19 symptoms, get tested; testing locations are listed on the state of Minnesota website https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/if-sick/testing-locations/index.jsp.
• Get tested if you have been in contact with people who have tested positive or have symptoms of COVID-19; testing locations are listed on the state of Minnesota website https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/if-sick/testing-locations/index.jsp.
• Stay up to date with current guidelines by visiting https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/stay-safe-mn/stay-safe-plan.jsp.
Isanti County Public Health has a call center for local questions about COVID-19, and it is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 763-689-4071. Minnesota Helpline is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504. For the most up to date information about COVID-19, visit the Minnesota Department of Health www.health.state.mn.us or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/websites. Follow Isanti County Public Health on Facebook and Instagram for local messages.
