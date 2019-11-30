NorthBrook Church will host the Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge (MnTC) in a performance open to the community on Sunday, Dec. 1.
The choir will perform at 10 a.m. at 38175 Grand Ave., North Branch, (North Branch High School Auditorium).
The choir’s contemporary gospel and praise songs will be accompanied by inspiring client stories of addiction recovery. Additionally, representatives from the program will be available following the service to answer questions about the programs of MnTC.
“The choir will provide a firsthand look into drug and alcohol issues facing our state and also provide encouragement through the hope they now have for their futures,” said Mark Berggren, MnTC Director of Strategic Partnerships.Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge (formerly Mn Teen Challenge) offers programs throughout Minnesota with campuses in Minneapolis, Brainerd, Duluth, Rochester and Buffalo. Since 1983, Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge has been restoring hope to people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. In addition to MnTC’s effective and affordable residential Licensed Treatment, faith-based Long-Term Recovery and convenient Outpatient program, MnTC has extensive prevention and transitional/aftercare services.
For additional information, call Mark Berggren at 612-238-6185.
