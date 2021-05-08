During March, Minnco Credit Union held its first Minnco’s March Match for Funds & Food, a collection drive for local food shelves that focused more on Funds than Food.
With the Minnco Foundation pledging to match contributions up to $3,000, the goal of the drive was to simply raise enough to maximize the match. That goal was accomplished within the first week! The emphasis on raising funds came as a result of learning that food shelves are able to acquire 7 times the amount of food through funds versus collecting actual food. It also allows food shelves to buy specific items that they’re running short of. Minnco staff was offered the incentive of wearing jeans every day in March once their office’s goal was reached.
Thanks to the generosity of members and others in the community, over $24,000 was raised, with the Minnco Foundation match bringing that total to $27,238.34! Representatives of Minnco Credit Union and the Minnco Foundation presented the funds to the Big Lake Community Food Shelf, Anoka County Brotherhood Council, Inc. (ACBC) Food Shelf and Family Pathways.
Family Pathways works alongside people to enhance lives through a continuum of essential services and-together with community-champion positive social change.
