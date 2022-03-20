Minnco Credit Union is happy to announce the hiring of Brian Anderson as vice president, business banking; Carey Venhuizen as its senior mortgage loan officer; and Todd Sanders as senior vice president, retail operations.
Brian Anderson
Anderson began his banking career in 1985 in Red River Valley, before returning to east central Minnesota in the early 90s. Since then, he’s actively helped local businesses thrive in a variety of economic situations.
A desire to work more closely with businesses is what drew Anderson to Minnco.
“I missed the opportunity to work alongside businesses, more in a consultative relationship. That was difficult to do at a larger financial,” Anderson stated. Plus, it was an opportunity to return to his “hometown” of Cambridge.
Anderson is working primarily out of Minnco’s Cambridge office, though he can be seen by appointment at any Minnco office. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, visiting national parks, fishing, golfing and gardening.
Carey Venhuizen
Venhuizen is based out of the Cambridge office but is available to meet members at Minnco’s Isanti, North Branch, Andover and Big Lake offices.
Venhuizen returns to Minnco with extensive financial experience, most recently as a branch manager for another credit union.
She has also worked as a teller, loan processor, and mortgage loan officer for the past 26 years. Venhuizen lives in Isle with her husband.
In her free time she enjoys spending time with family on the lake, running, reading, and Amazon shopping!
She looks forward to helping Minnco members and prospective members with their mortgage needs.
Todd Sanders
Sanders brings to Minnco over 30 years experience in the financial industry. Following a move to Minnesota in 2005, Sanders accepted a position with a large, metro credit union, initially focusing on lending.
From there, he then successfully took on the role of director of operations and compliance.
Sanders was eager to get back to lending, an area he is very passionate about.
“Every borrower, and every application, is unique. I love looking for ways to make the loan, and to help members improve their financial situation.” In addition to lending, Sanders will also oversee Minnco’s deposit products. In his free time, he enjoys spending time outside whenever he can, fishing, water-skiing, golfing and racing his Camaro at Brainerd International Raceway.
