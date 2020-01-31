Kids are encouraged to join Minecraft Club for building challenges and general Minecraft fun on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 14 at 12 p.m. at East Central Regional Library-North Branch. Recommended for ages 7-12, and registration is required for each player on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.

Watch for Minecraft Club events this spring! The library is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more programs and activities, check out ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.

