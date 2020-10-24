Michelle Thomas was recently hired by the East Central Regional Development Commission (ECRDC) as their economic resiliency coordinator.
She will be working with businesses in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties that have been impacted by the fight against COVID-19, including operation of a new 0% interest small business loan program, regional business resiliency and other initiatives. This position is funded in part by a grant from the US Department of Commerce / Economic Development Administration (EDA).
Thomas comes to the ECRDC with over 20 years of marketing, communications and problem-solving experience and has worked with both nonprofit organizations as well as businesses in the private sector.
Thomas holds a B.S. in Mass Communications and Marketing from St. Cloud State University. Most recently as Director of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships with Family Pathways, she worked with agency partners, businesses, donors and other stakeholders throughout the East Central region of Minnesota.
Robert L. (Bob) Voss, ECRDC Executive Director, stated “Michelle is a great addition to the ECRDC team. Her background and local connections will be invaluable as we work to assist businesses impacted by the COVID-19 fight.”
For more information on the ECRDC or to download a loan application, visit ECRDC.org, email development@ecrdc.org, or call 320-679-4065.
The ECRDC is a public agency whose board members are represented by officials appointed by county boards, townships, municipalities, school boards and citizens at large from Chisago, Mille Lacs, Pine, Isanti and Kanabec counties.
