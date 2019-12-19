Merry Christmas to friends!
Merry Christmas to foes!
The world’s bright with joy, so
Forget all your woes.
The earth’s full of beauty, of
Love and good cheer.
Merry Christmas to all and a Happy New Year!
SAC’s Enrichment Center Staff
Weekly events:
Friday, Dec. 20
• 7:30-9:30 a.m. - Friday Breakfast.
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Lunch.
Monday, Dec. 23
Beef Stroganoff.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 1 p.m. - Bridge.
Tuesday, Dec. 24 - Closed.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 - Closed. Merry Christmas! SAC’s Enrichment Center and Cafe will be closed so our staff can celebrate Christmas with family and friends.
Thursday, Dec. 26 - Closed.
Friday, Dec. 27
• 7:30-9:30 a.m. - Friday Breakfast.
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Lunch.
• We will also be closed Dec. 30-31 and Jan. 1-2. Happy New Year!
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
