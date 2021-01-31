This January marks the 19th annual National Mentoring Month, with Jan. 29 being “Thank Your Mentor Day.” Mentoring programs throughout the state will be celebrating the difference and real life benefits of mentoring to the lives of young individuals with the message, Mentor in Real Life.
The Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program provides 213 senior volunteer mentors to create meaningful supportive relationships for children with special needs that enrich the lives of all involved. In 2020, these Foster Grandparents invested over 142,672 hours into the children of our local communities at 99 sites.
Foster Grandparent volunteers provide academic and emotional support to the students, whether by reading with them, helping with an art activity or listening to them when they have a hard day. Through their volunteer work they interact with and mentor many children.
Mentorship is a critical component in young people’s lives, helping them make the decisions that ultimately lead to improved opportunities and connections, which has an impact in real life. Catholic Charites Central MN Foster Grandparent Program would like to thank all the Foster Grandmas and Grandpas who volunteer and mentor in our communities.
Earlier this fall, the federal agency responsible for AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs, the Corporation for National and Community Service officially became ‘AmeriCorps’ in the first major update to the agency’s identity in a quarter century. As part of this rebranding initiative, all national service programs are united under a unified AmeriCorps identity and promoted under the AmeriCorps or AmeriCorps Seniors banner.
This effort streamlines opportunities to serve for all Americans, at a time when their help is needed most.” Under this new name, more than 200,000 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers age 55 and older, who have made service their second act will continue to carry the torch of volunteerism forward throughout the next 50 years.
Through AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparents, Senior Companions, and RSVP programs they will continue to bring out the best of America. This name change will not change our program or the service we provide.
About Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program
Foster Grandparents spend 8 to 40 hours per week helping children in schools, early education programs, residential facilities, and other nonprofit agencies.
Through their service, the Foster Grandparents create relationships with and become role models for children who need such constructive relationships the most.
AmeriCorps Seniors is under the direction of AmeriCorps and consists of the Foster Grandparent Program, Senior Companion Program, and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.
The Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program is sponsored by Catholic Charites of the Diocese of St. Cloud.
For information on the Foster Grandparent Program, or being a Foster Grandparent, contact Pat Braun at 612-390-0617 or pat.braun@ccstcloud.org.
