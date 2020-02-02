The Cambridge-Isanti Women’s Connection (CIWC) will hold their monthly luncheon on Monday, Feb. 10.
This month they welcome Steve Tadevich. Tadevich played for the Milwaukee Braves and will be sharing the message “Diamonds are Forever.”
They encourage men to attend to hear his message, enjoy music by the Lundeen Brothers and share in a great lunch.
They are now able to provide nursery care during this time by calling Trudy Hervey at 763-228-3805 for reservations. Please note: Each child will need to bring a bag lunch.
The Cambridge-Isanti Women’s Connection monthly luncheon takes place the second Monday each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, 404 N. Cypress, Cambridge. The Friendship Café from the Senior Activity Center caters the luncheon.
CIWC is associated with Stonecroft Ministries whose mission is to help women connect with each other, their community and God. It is open to all women and all faiths.
Cost of the event is $14 (payable at the door). Reserve your place and lunch by calling Trudy Hervey at 763-228-3805 by noon on Feb. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.