For 2020 Braham graduate Marysa Londgren, her graduation experience has been far from what she anticipated, but she is thankful for the memories and friends she’s made along the way.
“The best things about school have been how close everyone is. My graduating class is 49 people, I believe. Most of us have been together since kindergarten. Our families are all friends and have been supporting us since young ages,” Londgren said. “I’ll miss seeing friends every day. Braham is such a small school, so everyone knows everyone and it’s just like a big family. We’ve been together for years and now that we’re parting ways it’s going to be weird. I’m sure most of us will try to stay in touch, but now that we’re all starting our own new journeys in life, it’ll be difficult.”
Friends have been a big part of Londgren’s education. Being able to have found a best friend since day one whose friendship has lasted throughout the entirety of her years in school has been the best part of it all.
“My best memories from high school are with my best friend. We rode the same bus in kindergarten and she sat with me within the first few days of school and said, ‘We’re friends now.’ We’ve been best friends ever since,” Londgren said. “I was scared to first start kindergarten, but it made it easier having her. Same thing going into freshman year. We were finally in actual high school. She was fearless and always was the push I needed to do things I was scared of. We have too many memories throughout our school years for me to choose a favorite.”
In addition to friends, Londgren’s also been able to create a bond with a teacher who’s made an impact on her education and support her love of math.
“The teacher who influenced me the most throughout high school was my math teacher Mrs. Stone. I’ve always loved math; it was the only class I could ever focus in, and I didn’t have to try super hard at it. Although math was somewhat easy for me, Mrs. Stone always pushed me to do my best and encouraged us to work harder than we thought we could,” Londgren said. “She cares so much about all of her students. Any time I was struggling with something, she would make time to help me understand it, and I’m really thankful for that as a student. She taught me that there’s always a way to solve a problem, and although she was probably referring to math problems, I learned that you have to work hard at things to get a result, but there is always a way.”
As Londgren goes off to explore the world as a graduate, her initial plans are to stay close to home, and with many of her generals already completed, she’s well on her way.
“I’m still trying to decide what I want to do. I took college classes my junior and senior year, so I have most of my generals done already. My plan right now is to take some business classes at the community college because I would like to do something in the financial field,” Londgren said. “I’ve changed my mind about what I’ve wanted to do many times, but I’ve always loved math and numbers. It’s something I am good at and also enjoy doing, so I think it would be a good fit for me to pursue a career in those things.”
