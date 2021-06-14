Members Cooperative Credit Union (MCCU) has announced the winners of its 2021 Future Leaders Scholarship Program.
The scholarship awards are presented annually to graduating high school seniors to support their pursuit of higher education. MCCU has selected 11 college-bound seniors for scholarships totaling $10,000.
Local students include:
Justin Bettendorf, Cambridge, $500.
McKayla Carlson-Hughes, Braham, $500.
Since creating the Future Leaders Scholarship program in 2014, MCCU has awarded $79,000 to graduating high school seniors as part of its commitment to supporting the communities it serves. For more information on MCCU, visit membersccu.org or call 218-625-8500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.