Alicia Nelson, Principal, CE Jacobson. I love playing piano, cooking, hiking, skiing, and hanging out with friends and family. I became a principal after teaching for about 15 years and wanted to work in this career because I love learning and am eager to inspire others to become the best they can be as well.
Hope Schaar, Speech-Language Pathologist, CE Jacobson. I love to golf, fish and travel. After seeing the impact a speech therapist had on my friend with autism, I knew I wanted to have that impact on others.
Diane Schultz, Special Education Teacher, CE Jacobson. I am a beginning quilter and enjoy most crafting. I love to be on the lake in my happy little pontoon with my husband and kids as much as possible. I like to travel and am looking forward to Jamaica over Spring Break. I have always loved kids. I had an influential third grade teacher who read aloud to our class every day and I loved that time. I knew then that I wanted to be like her.
Alexis Fix, Intervention Teacher, CE Jacobson. I enjoy hunting, playing with my dog and movies. I chose this position because I want to help make a difference in students’ lives.
Alison Mans, 5th Grade Literacy Teacher, CE Jacobson. I enjoy the fall season, home projects, sporting events, reading, going to the lake, spending time with family and friends. I became an elementary teacher because I find joy in helping children develop a love for learning in their earliest years of education.
Sarah Hawn, School Psychologist Intern, CE Jacobson and RCHS. I enjoy being at my family’s lake home in Walker, and going downhill skiing in the winter. I chose this profession to help support students’ learning so they can acquire skills to set them up for successful futures.
Bethany Cleary, School Linked Mental Health Provider (TSA), CE Jacobson. I enjoy traveling, reading and theatre. I chose this profession because I wanted to help others.
Crystal Malewicki, ADSIS/Interventionist K-2, CE Jacobson. My interests and hobbies are spending time with family and friends, traveling and binge-watching shows on Netflix. I chose teaching as a profession because I wanted to help others and help make a difference in the world and have every student know they are loved and cared for as as individual.
Annie Knutson, School Counselor, CE Jacobson. I enjoy reading, spending time with family, football and going to my cabin in Minong, Wisconsin. I am passionate about helping students see their true potential. I love helping them find different ways that work for each student to reach their goals. I want to assist students with mental health struggles and help them understand that they can ask for help and find ways to cope in a successful way. I love working with kids and I am excited to help the students at Jacobson Elementary.
Elizabeth Sikkink, Music Teacher, CE Jacobson. I love to read, crochet, play volleyball and play my Ukulele. My favorite thing to do is to travel with my dog. I went into the field of teaching because I wanted to inspire children by providing new opportunities and experiences through music.
Trisha Bengtson, Paraprofessional, CE Jacobson. I coach volleyball and spending time with my family. I chose to work in the Preschool because I love working with kids and teaching them new things.
Cecelia Peterson, Paraprofessional, RCHS. I help build and run demolition derby cars with Kyle. I am also starting to figure out how to design projects on my Cricut. I enjoy working with kids and wanted to get the experience of working in a school setting.
Kari Weileder School, Counselor, RCHS. I love to play tennis, swim, bike and watch musicals. I chose to be a School Counselor because I wanted to provide positive academic, personal/social, and college/career development for all students. I love being a leader that helps maximize student success, promoting access and equity for all students, and improving student outcomes. The school counselors at my high school were too busy to meet with all of the students; so I vowed to make sure I always meet with each and every student each year.
Nathan Stanek, Special Education Teacher, RCHS. I enjoy hunting, fishing, traveling, history, water sports, ice fishing, snowmobiling. I chose to be a special education teacher because I like making a positive impact on students lives.
Kayla Larson, Physical Education, RCHS. I enjoy photography, playing/watching sports, being outdoors, traveling and being with my family and puppy. I love working with students and seeing their eyes light up when they figure out a problem. I also wasn’t ready to give up sports so I figured Physical Education was a good fit and it is.
Clancy Carey, Paraprofessional, RCHS. I enjoy fishing and hunting in my spare time, along with hanging out with my friends. I chose this profession to get my foot into the educational world and test the waters out while going to school in hopes of finding what my future forever career to be.
Shelby Cummings, Paraprofessional, RCHS. I enjoy hanging out with family, hunting, fishing and watching TV. I chose to become a para this year in the interest of extending my career path, and to help out my local school district and its students.
Amy Foster, Bus Driver. I enjoy going to my camper up north with my husband John and my Golden Retriever Dave. I also enjoy crocheting and gardening. I originally started driving bus because I needed to be working. After I got into it, I found that I really enjoyed the driving and getting to know the students. I also enjoy being involved in a career that supports my community.
Joey Folkema, Maintenance and Lawn Care, District. I enjoy going to high school sports and activities and working with kids. I took this position to be closer to home so I can enjoy watcing my kids play sports and be more involve. I also enjoy working outside. I look forward to working with two great Rush City people, Bob and Walt.
Candi Crippen, Paraprofessional. RCHS. I have a love/passion for taking care of animals espcially dogs. I will never turn down an all you can eat buffet and Mrs. Wagener is an amazing mentor. This is my 34th year in education. I have worked in a variety of different roles including teaching for many year. I enjoy watching students grow and achieving their individual success.
Jeffrey Jennings, Chemistry and Physical Science Teacher, RCHS. I enjoy sports, video games, remodelling my house, cooking, movies/TV, cribbage and sciencey stuff. I get to bring a little fun and excitement to the classroom. Learning should be fun and I get to share my love of learning with the students as well as be there for them through their education and part of their lives. I want to make a difference inside and outside of the classroom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.