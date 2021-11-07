A Medicare and supplemental insurance seminar, presented by the Fabrello Financial Group and hosted by the Cambridge Senior Activity Center (SAC’s), will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Isanti County Historical Society (located behind the barns at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge.) The Isanti County Historical Society is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge.
When it comes to Medicare you have a lot of options and chances are, you have a lot of questions as well. How do I enroll? How much will it cost? What is covered? Can I still see my doctors? What about prescriptions? Who can help me find the best plan? Where do I even begin? Or, for those that already have Medicare, is there a better plan for me?
Fabrello Financial has more than three decades of experience working with the major carriers to help people find the Medicare coverage that best fits their individual needs. As a truly independent agency, they understand that one size doesn’t fit all. They work with the leading carriers to get you the right coverage for doctor visits, hospital stays, prescription drugs, dental and much more.
Working with Fabrello Financial Group, you’ll get the dedicated personal attention and all the answers you need to make informed decisions for the best healthcare coverage – and your peace of mind. All at no-cost, they are a free resource for you.
If you are unable to make the seminar you can call Fabrello Financial Group at 651-398-7788 or email dave@fabrellofinancial.com to speak with a licensed agent.
The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $7. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Friday, Nov. 5: Center closed.
Monday, Nov. 8: Pulled Pork Sandwiches w/JoJo’s.
Tuesday, Nov. 9: Lasagna w/Salad.
Wednesday, Nov. 10: Parmesan Crusted Fish w/Cheesy Potatoes.
Thursday, Nov. 11: Baked Chicken w/Baked Potato.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.50. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $8. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $8.
All applicable taxes are included in prices. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number, and address.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.