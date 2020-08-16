August has been designated as Medic Alert Awareness Month. The Medic Alert Foundation has been around for over 60 years. In 1953, Linda Collins of Turlock, California cut her finger bad enough to require her to go to the hospital. During a test at the hospital, Linda went into anaphylactic shock and almost died. Because of her near brush with death, Linda came up with the idea of the silver bracelet, with the medical symbol on one side and special medical instructions on the other. Linda and her father, a physician, sent the bracelet design to a jeweler who designed the first Medic Alert bracelet.
In the next decade, Medic Alert grew to national prominence, and in the seventies, it launched its computer database. Today, the Medic Alert website provides useful information and resources for wearers of Medic Alert bracelets, their families, and the medical community.
Are you allergic to penicillin? Are you a diabetic? Do you require life-saving medication in an emergency? Do you wish to invoke a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order under certain situations? Medic Alert can tell the physicians caring for you what they need to know. A medical ID can save precious time in diagnosing the reason for the emergency. It can also clue physicians in on any allergies the person has before administering medication or first aid. In an emergency, you may not be able to speak for yourself. A Medic Alert bracelet speaks for you—and could make the difference in saving your life!
Medic Alert also works in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association. It has a national “emergency response service” for individuals with Alzheimer’s or dementia who are at risk of becoming lost. If you are interested in getting a Medic Alert bracelet for yourself or a family member, you can contact the Medic Alert Foundation at MedicALert.org. Stay safe friends!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café is still closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery and dine-in. For dine-in, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili, or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $8.
If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below, which will also be served in our restaurant. This will come with a vegetable, bread and fruit, $6.
Monday, Aug. 17: Spaghetti & Meatballs.
Tuesday, Aug. 18: French dip sandwich with potato salad.
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Turkey wrap with cheesy peasy salad.
Thursday, Aug. 20: Chicken kabobs with rice pilaf.
Friday, Aug. 21: Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals for $7 ($1 price increase, effective August 1).
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, Aug. 17 through Thursday, Aug. 20 for $25. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread, and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call on Sunday, Aug. 16 and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.