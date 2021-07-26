Isanti’s Grace McCallum and the U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team qualified to compete for a gold medal in the team competition held Sunday, July 25.

McCallum did not qualify to compete for a medal in the all-around or in any of the four individual events. The Olympics have a rule that only the top two competitors from each country may compete for medals in each event.

McCallum’s marks included a 14.533 on vault, a 14.100 on the uneven bars, a 13.466 on floor exercise and a 13.066 on the balance beam to give her a 55.165 all-around score that placed her 13th among 80 world-class competitors.

The Isanti native’s finishes were 16th in the floor exercise, 22nd on the uneven bars, and 32nd on the beam.

McCallum and her U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics teammates – Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles – will compete for the team gold medal on Tuesday, July 27 starting at 5:45 a.m.

But there was some uncertainty surrounding the American team, which finished second to Russia in Sunday’s qualifying. It marked the first time since the 2010 World Championships that a U.S. women’s team did not finish first in qualifying.

Load comments