Voters in Isanti and Chisago counties will have a lot of decisions to make this Nov. 3 general election.
With several seats up for reelection, mayors in Braham and North Branch face challengers, while nine filed for four open seats on the Braham School Board.
The filing period closed at 5 p.m. Aug. 11 for several local races that don’t have primary elections.
Braham School Board:
Nine people filed for four open seats on the Braham School Board. Current board members Angie Flowers and Mike Thompson filed for reelection. The other seven who have filed include Jeffrey Campbell, Michael Doble, Kayla Hagfors, Catherine Kunshier, Melissa Lotz, David Shockman and Brittany Ward.
Cambridge-Isanti School Board:
The Cambridge-Isanti School Board has three open seats and the three incumbents re-filed, including Gary Hawkins, Carri Levitski and Heidi Sprandel. George Wimmer also filed for a seat on the school board.
North Branch School Board:
The North Branch School Board has three open seats and all three incumbents re-filed including Tanya Giese, Tim MacMillian and Heather Osagiede.
Rush City School Board:
Kenneth Lind, William Schmidt and Brian Sandel filed for the special election for one open seat. This position is the result of a vacancy created by the resignation of a board member in December 2019 and will be for the term of Jan. 4, 2021 through Jan. 1, 2022. Lind was appointed to the seat following the resignation of the board member and began his term on Feb. 19, 2020.
Braham Mayor and City Council:
Current Braham Mayor Patricia “Tish” Carlson is being challenged for her mayoral seat by Timothy Bokovoy and current council member Shawn Sullivan.
Six filed for two open seats on the council and include current council member Jeremy Kunshier. Others who filed include Mollie Davis, Ryan Davis, Adam Gossel, Ethan Thomforde and Seth Zeltinger.
North Branch Mayor and City Council:
Current North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson is being challenged for his mayoral seat by current council member Brian Voss and Gerard Kunz.
Two filed for two opens seats on the council and include current council member Kelly Neider and Amanda Darwin.
Rush City Mayor and City Council:
Current Rush City Mayor Dan Dahlberg is running unopposed.
Two filed for two opens seats on the council and include current council members Mick Louzek and Tom Schneider.
Free filing statements
The County News Review allows each local candidate one free filing statement. The filing statement can be emailed to rachel.kytonen@apgecm.com and may include a headshot of the candidate.
The filing statement needs to be 350 words or less, and cannot include mention of a candidate’s social media pages or websites. The candidate can include an email address and/or phone number if they wish to provide additional contact information in their filing statement. The newspaper reserves the right to edit a filing statement if so desired.
Candidates whose filing period closed on Aug. 11 needs to submit their free filing statement to the newspaper by noon on Friday, Sept. 4, for final publication in our Sept. 10 edition. Candidates whose filing period closed on June 2 are no longer entitled to a free filing statement as the deadline has passed. It can only be printed as a paid advertisement. Please contact Shana Bouley at 763-691-6025 or email her at shana.bouley@apgecm.com for advertising information.
The newspaper does not contact candidates directly to submit their free filing statements; we will be contacting candidates directly for our General Election Voter’s Guide, which will be published closer to the Nov. 3 General Election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.