It can certainly be said that 2020 has been the strangest of years. Daily tasks of contact tracing, ensuring social distancing, and wearing PPE were not even in my vocabulary a year ago! In the midst of the many concerns that require immediate attention is a deep sense of joy to live and serve such an amazing community.
From day one of my arrival this summer, community members, staff, and students and their families have gone to such extraordinary lengths to make me feel welcome. Joining this Viking family, and becoming a part of this community, has provided my entire family such great joy!
It is an honor and a privilege to serve you and play my small role in ensuring that our students have access to the finest educational opportunities we can provide. The COVID rollercoaster has been taxing at times on us all, yet we consistently rise to the challenge. To work alongside such amazing people instills hope which I see reflected in our students each and every day!
I am energized each day by the incredible gifts and talents of our students. The crazy thing is that some students do not see all they are capable of, and to watch our staff bring these gifts and talents alive is incredible. As each student strives to be the best they can be, they are inspiring others to do the same! I am so thankful for all of the positive learning experiences I have the privilege to witness each and every day and the many ways you come alongside us to help make it happen!
My hope at this very special time of year is that you experience all of the joy you so generously provide others. Grace and patience, working together, focused on providing our children with safe, inspiring learning opportunities. Wow! I love being part of this community!
Thank you for your kind and unsparing support and welcome. As my family celebrates the season you will have a special place at our table.
Thank you! May you be filled with joy! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
