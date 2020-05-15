In 1976 President Gerald Ford proclaimed May as Older Americans Month. So, each May, Older Americans Month recognizes the contributions of older adults across the nation. This year’s theme is Make Your Mark, which highlights older adults’ unique and lasting contributions to their communities—everything from sharing a story with grandchildren to leaving a legacy of community action.
While raising families and working on building their careers, older Americans also gave back to their communities in a number of ways. In their lifetime, times have changed, and they continue to volunteer and serve their community in their own ways. Whether they mentor a child, volunteer at church, or serve their country, each one deserves special recognition for their commitment.
Older Americans Month also serves to raise awareness concerning elder abuse and neglect. As we age, the risk of both of these increases. We must ensure resources are available to protect our older population from the risks of abuse and neglect. One way is to maintain involvement in community activities and social activities. It helps to maintain our overall health and vitality.
In the spirit of Make Your Mark, here are a few ways you can make your mark this May and all year long:
--Volunteer your time. The Senior Enrichment Center, local schools, and hospitals always need support. Help a neighbor by prepping a meal, picking up groceries, or giving them a ride. Or, take time to pass on your knowledge. Why not tutor a child who could use extra help in math, music, or science?
--Share your story. There are numerous ways to do this, from showing your grandkids around your old neighborhood to writing a book. Assemble a photo album of important moments in your life.
--Get involved in your neighborhood. Join a homeowner or resident association, organize a block party, or sign up for a book club or other social group. Have a green thumb? Small projects like planting flowers in your yard or cleaning up the community park have a big impact.
Be safe friends! We invite you to make your mark in May!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café will be closed indefinitely for dine-in, activities and day trips.
We are offering Take-out or Delivery, Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6 donation.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $6 donation.
We have added a daily main entree to our weekly menu. If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below. This will come with a vegetable, bread and fruit, $6 donation.
Friday, May 15: Center closed.
Monday, May 18: Chicken Alfredo.
Tuesday, May 19: Pork Chow Mein with Rice.
Wednesday, May 20: Bacon Cheeseburger with Pasta Salad.
Thursday, May 21: Chicken Kiev with Rice Pilaf.
Friday, May 22: Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals.
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, May 18 through Thursday, May 21 for a $25 donation. On Thursday, May 21, we will deliver a frozen soup, bread and dessert for your Friday meal. Please call on Friday, May 15, and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your order for the following week (763-689-6555).
