Our 2020 Spring Series of Gardening Classes begins soon. All classes are on Tuesday evening from 6-7:30 p.m. and are held at the North Branch Senior Center Dining Room located at the corner of Sixth and Maple Street in North Branch. All classes are free and pre-registration is recommended but not required
The first class on Jan. 21 is “Growing Blueberries” with instructor, Chisago County Master Gardener Dianne Patras Smith. Many of you have taken this class in previous years and know that Dianne is an expert on the topic of Blueberries. She will cover Blueberry varieties, soil preparation, soil improvement, pruning, and the care of new and established plants. Next on Feb. 18 is “Apple Pests and Diseases” with Jim Birkholz, owner of Pleasant Valley Orchard. Jim works closely with the University of Minnesota on managing apple pests and diseases. He’s presented classes for our Spring Series many times over the years and we are fortunate to have him back.
There are four more classes in this series. For more information you can visit our website at https://local.extension.umn.edu/local/chisago/master-gardeners and click on 2020 Class Series, or you can call the Extension Office at 651-277-0151 to register and be placed on our mailing list. If you are already on our mailing list you’ve already received all of our class information.
Also, on Saturday March 7 we will hold our Annual Spring Garden Expo at the North Branch Senior High School which will include an opportunity for you to order plants from our annual plant sale. For more information on the Expo and Plant Sale, you can call the Extension Office, visit our website listed in this article or stop by the Extension Office located at 38814 Third Ave. in North Branch.
