We have several very tall white pines on our property. They were planted 28 years ago when a man that was selling his Christmas tree farm was going door to door selling the small trees he’d planted several years previous. Those trees are now 35-40 feet tall.
At this time of year, the 2-or-3-year-old needles on White Pines will change color and drop, leaving only the current season’s growth still attached. Those piles of bright gold/yellow needles can be an alarming sight if you didn’t know that it’s a perfectly normal occurrence. And of course, the fact that it’s an “evergreen” makes it seem ill named. Those older needles will remain attached for 7-10 days until there is a change in the weather that brings heavy rain and high winds. Then they all come flowing down over the course of a few days creating those piles of needles.
When I see those needles, I get excited because those needles, and I get wagon loads of them, mean free mulch for the garden. They make a great mat for keeping down the weeds between my raised beds in which I plant my vegetables. And my strawberry patch, which is also in a raised bed, gets mulched with those needles creating a soft bed for the berries to rest on before they’re picked. I don’t lay them on too heavy so that rainfall or regular watering can penetrate through to the soil.
And because I usually over winter unplanted perennials in pots, I gather the pots and place them against my garden shed, then pile on heaps of pine needles for winter insulation. And at this time of year when a warm blazing backyard fire is so inviting, those fires can be more easily be started using those fallen pine needles.
So look upon your needles as a blessing, not a curse. Sure, it takes more effort to collect every last one of them, but they really do benefit the garden. And, they’re free, saving you hard earned money on store bought mulch where pine needles will work just as well. Now how great is that!
