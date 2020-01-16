Martin Luther King Day 2020 is on Monday, January 20. This marks the 25th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy. Martin Luther King Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.
Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. was a Baptist minister, born on Jan. 15, 1929. He was a leader of the civil rights movement, championing justice and equality from the mid-1950s until he was assassinated in 1968. As he said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Dr. King was also an advocate of change through nonviolent civil actions based on his Christian values. Being a great speaker, his words resonate with us today, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
On Aug. 28, 1963, Dr. King directed a march of demonstrators to Washington, D.C., where he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. His dream was that the inhabitants of the U.S. would be judged by their personal qualities and not by the color of their skin. “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed. We hold these truths to be self-evident; that all men are created equal.” The following year, President Johnson signed a law prohibiting racial discrimination.
We encourage you to observe Martin Luther King Day as a “Day of Service” to others through civic, community, and service projects. Think of this day as an opportunity to give to others in any way you can—whether it be a community project or simply being kind to others.
Weekly Activities
Friday, Jan. 17
• 7:30-9:30 a.m. - Friday Breakfast.
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Lunch.
Monday, Jan. 20
Chicken Fried Rice with Egg Rolls.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 1 p.m. - Bridge
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Mississippi Pot Roast.
• 10 a.m. - Coloring
• 10 a.m. - Stitch & Knit
• 12 p.m. - Hand & Foot
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Tator tot Hotdish.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9 a.m. - Cribbage.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Pork Chop with Potatoes.
• 9:15 a.m. - Memory Cafe.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 12 p.m. - Hand & Foot.
FREE: We have three sturdy 4 ft. diameter round tables to give away. Call 763-689-6555 if interested.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.