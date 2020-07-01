My name is Marlys Dunne and I am excited to announce my candidacy for Chisago Lakes County Commissioner, District No. 3.
Born and raised in Minnesota, I moved to the Twin Cities to start a professional career after completing a degree in accounting at St. Cloud State University. My husband of 26 years, Shawn Dunne, is a graduate of Chisago Lakes.
Shortly after we married, we bought our first home in Lindstrom and raised our two sons, Michael and David, during which I completed my MBA at Bethel University while employed full-time in retail and manufacturing industries. Eight years ago, we moved from our rural hobby farm to enjoy the amenities of Chisago City. With our sons now grown, I want to invest further into our community. My past and current roles in our community include Board Director for MN Work Force Development, Chisago Lakes Chamber of Commerce (Board Director and Treasurer) and Chisago City EDA.
I was actively engaged in the ABC (America’s Best Communities) Competition as a committee facilitator and final round community representative, with a focus on education and work force development. My roles from the ABC Competition led to my participation in the Blandin Foundation Community Leadership program, Chisago Lakes Initiative Foundation and the Broadband Community Grant.
As a seasoned business professional, I bring a strong analytical and decisive approach to problem solving. I understand the importance of vision, strategy and accountability.
For years I have proven my ability to solve problems timely, fairly and efficiently by gathering the facts and input necessary to make the best decisions to achieve the goals at hand. I sincerely ask for your support to utilize my years of experience in the private and community sectors to serve the citizens of Chisago County.
I am committed to a non-partisan approach to resolving our issues, future planning, and being a voice for the people of Chisago Lakes. My vision for Chisago Lakes is to preserve the beauty and charm of our community, while growing our employment base so that more residents have an opportunity to live, work and play in Chisago Lakes.
