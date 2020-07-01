My name is Mark Ziebarth and I am pleased to announce that I have filed for one of the two vacant seats up for election in 2020 for the Cambridge City Council.
I have been a resident of Cambridge since 1989, married to my wife Cathy, and have three wonderful children Matthew, Michelle, and Mitchell, who were raised in the city of Cambridge. My belief in community service has led me to serve our community in a number of leadership positions over the last 30 years.
I first served on the Cambridge City Council from 1992-1997, was a member of the City Comprehensive Plan Task Force, Airport Commission, Sister City Commission, and most recently as Chair of the Parks and Trails Commission for the City of Cambridge. It has also been an honor to be a Principal in the Cambridge-Isanti school district for 23 years, and I am committed to the future of our great community.
I have also served our community by being a member of the Cambridge Community College Campus Foundation and on the Common Ground United Methodist Church Council. My experiences have me excited for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Cambridge and be their voice on the council. I feel that public service is a calling and have dedicated my life to public service.
Cambridge is a community I love, it has been my home, it has been my family’s home, and I want to ensure that everyone in this community feels the profound joy that I do when speaking about our hometown of Cambridge. My work as an educator has helped to further cement this pride in our hometown, and has helped me to want to ensure that everyone in our community is heard and valued. I want to make the City of Cambridge an even better place to live and work and together we will make a difference!
