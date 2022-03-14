Throughout Women’s History Month, we celebrate the contributions of women. While it’s important to celebrate women’s history during the other 11 months, during March we can remember the sacrifices made by women, for women to help make the world and our country, a more inclusive place.
In March 1910, German activist Clara Zetkin suggested that International Women’s Day be recognized as an international holiday at the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen and all 17 countries in attendance at the conference agreed. The holiday wasn’t widely celebrated in America until the United Nations recognized it in 1975. In March 1980, President Jimmy Carter declared that March 8 was officially the start of National Women’s History Week. And by 1987, Congress declared the entire month of March Women’s History Month.
Famous women that come mind to be celebrated would be Rosa Parks, for not giving up her seat in the white section of the bus; Coco Chanel, for building her brand from the ground up and and leaving her permanent mark in the fashion world; Jane Goodall, for raising awareness for animals in the wild; Maya Angelou, an amazing poet, author, and activist; and the list goes on. Beyond that are women who quietly make contributions to our communities, our culture, and our society. Some call that an everyday “Shero.”
I consider myself very fortunate to have strong, smart, women as role models in my life. My grandmas were both hard working farm wives who gave everything for their families; my mom, amazingly balanced a career while raising six kids and continues to nurture us to this day (and put up with us!); and my sisters, daughter, nieces, and girlfriends, who are always here for support, friendship, laughter, and a little wine.
The month of March is dedicated to women’s history and the contributions and sacrifices that have been made, but celebrate by taking time to remember the lovely ladies in your life and remind them how much they mean to you.
The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $7. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Thursday, March 10: Salisbury w/Mashed Potatoes & Gravy.
Friday, March 11: Center closed.
Monday, March 14: Beef Stew.
Tuesday, March 15: Cheesy Ham Casserole.
Wednesday, March 16: Sloppy Joes w/JoJo potatoes.
Thursday, March 17: Corned Beef and Cabbage.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.50. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $8. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $8.
All applicable taxes are included in prices. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
