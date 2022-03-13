Calling all hunger heroes! Help restock the food shelves!
As the abundance of donations from the holidays dwindle, the need in our community continues. This March, Family Pathways once again joins the MN FoodShare Campaign, the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state. Every year this campaign brings together community organizations, businesses, individuals, and faith communities to help stock nearly 300 food shelves statewide, including your local Family Pathways Food Shelf.
MN FoodShare provides a financial incentive to Family Pathways based on how many pounds of food and how many dollars are raised – making donations go even further! From Feb. 28 through April 10 this year, you can join Family Pathways in making sure that none of our neighbors ever need to go hungry.
One of their food shelf clients recently told them, “At one point in my life, I lived 15 days of each month without food. I would try to sleep a lot but trying to sleep hungry is harder than it seems.” (D. Joepse, age 46)
“We are committed to this work because we believe it’s unacceptable for our neighbors to skip meals just to make ends meet,” said Development Director Sonia Palmer.
Family Pathways encourages local businesses, individuals, and organizations to come together this March to support neighbors in need by donating to your local food shelf. Whether this is by hosting a Food and Fund drive or donating on your own, your support is what will make a difference.
What donations are most needed? “Peanut butter and jelly, fresh produce, personal and feminine hygiene products, dishwashing soap and laundry detergent – these are all needed!” said Kathy Willis, Director of Food Support for Family Pathways. She also emphasized the importance of donating funds. “We are able to turn $1 of donated funds into $7 of food, stretching your donation even further.”
For more information on how to be part of the March FoodShare, visit FamilyPathways.org.
About Family Pathways
Family Pathways is a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to standing by the side of our neighbors since 1978. They work together with partners, individuals, businesses, organizations, and faith communities who are passionate about their communities.
Over the past four decades, they’ve adapted to the needs of the communities they serve in the city of Forest Lake; Carlton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, and Pine counties in Minnesota and Polk County in Wisconsin.
Family Pathways’ support services provides healthy food access, domestic and sexual violence prevention and victim services, supervised visitation, and services for older adults and caregivers.
To find out more about their services, visit FamilyPathways.org.
