Press release provided by the Chisago County Sheriff's Office
The evening of April 2, the Chisago County Emergency Communications Center received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a possible cockfighting ring occurring in the 11000 block of St. Croix Trail located in Sunrise Township.
Upon arrival, deputies did locate an active cockfighting event occurring on the property. Deputies made contact with the home owner and while attempting to ID all parties involved, one suspect, identified as 39 year old Tou Yang of Maplewood, got into a vehicle and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. A deputy with the sheriff’s office pursued Yang and was able to complete a successful PIT maneuver on the fleeing vehicle where Yang was taken into custody.
Yang is currently being held at the Chisago County Jail with charges of felony flee police in a motor vehicle and felony animal fighting/possession of fighting animals.
Charges of felony animal fighting/possession of fighting animals will be reviewed by the Chisago County Attorney’s Office for several other individuals who remained on scene.
No injuries were sustained to any individuals/deputies involved in this matter. Minor damage was sustained to one Chisago County Sheriff’s Office squad and the fleeing vehicle.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the North Branch Police Department during this investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.