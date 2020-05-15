A male has been fatally stabbed during an altercation during the early morning hours of May 15 in Sunrise Township.
According to a press release by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2:18 a.m., Chisago County Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting a male had been stabbed by another male at a residence located on Joywood Avenue in Sunrise Township. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle prior to law enforcement arrival.
Chisago County deputies and North Branch Police officers arrived and began to render aid to the victim. Lakes Region EMS ground ambulance took over treatment and transported the victim to a nearby open area to meet a Life Link III helicopter. The victim did succumb to the wounds and was pronounced dead at the landing zone by medics and was not airlifted.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the North Branch Police Department, Lakes Region EMS and Life Link III.
Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance of the Minnesota BCA, is still actively investigating this incident. The victim’s and suspect’s names are currently being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.
An additional press release will be provided by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office as more information becomes available.
