From the Chisago County Sheriff's Office:
On May 15, at 2:18 a.m., the Chisago County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call stating a male had been stabbed at an address on Joywood Ave in Sunrise Township.
A short time later, Chisago County deputies and North Branch Police officers arrived on scene and located a male with multiple stab wounds. Deputies and paramedics were unable to revive the male and he was pronounced deceased. The male victim was identified as Joshua James Kaczrowski, 28.
Chisago County deputies spent the next several hours obtaining incident information from witnesses and known associates. Deputies were soon able to identify suspect information. Further investigations led Deputies to a wooded area of a park located in North Branch.
Shortly after 7 a.m., two individuals were taken into custody without incident. They were located near Tower Park in North Branch and both individuals were known to the victim. No other suspects are being sought at this time.
Justin Gerald Valian, 23, is currently being held in Chisago County Jail on second degree murder charges and an unrelated warrant.
Courtney Kay Pilz-Carr, 28, was with Valian at the time of his arrest. She is currently being held at Chisago County Jail in connection with this incident and an unrelated warrant.
The incident remains under investigation by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. No further information is available at this time.
Previous update:
A male has been fatally stabbed during an altercation during the early morning hours of May 15 in Sunrise Township.
According to a press release by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2:18 a.m., Chisago County Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting a male had been stabbed by another male at a residence located on Joywood Avenue in Sunrise Township. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle prior to law enforcement arrival.
Chisago County deputies and North Branch Police officers arrived and began to render aid to the victim. Lakes Region EMS ground ambulance took over treatment and transported the victim to a nearby open area to meet a Life Link III helicopter. The victim did succumb to the wounds and was pronounced dead at the landing zone by medics and was not airlifted.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the North Branch Police Department, Lakes Region EMS and Life Link III.
Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance of the Minnesota BCA, is still actively investigating this incident. The victim’s and suspect’s names are currently being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.
An additional press release will be provided by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office as more information becomes available.
