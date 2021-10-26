The Rum River Mallards saw their winless streak in U.S. Premier Hockey League action extend to eight games after an 8-4 loss at Steele County on Friday, Oct. 22.
In that contest the Mallards got an unassisted goal by Cooper Brodzinski late in the first period, but trailed 2-1. Parker Mitchell and Parker Comstock both added goals in the second, but Rum River still was behind 5-3.
The Blades then scored three more goals in the final period, while the only goal for the Mallards was by Brodzinski, his team-leading 10th of the season.
Connor Carroll made a whopping 56 saves in goal for Rum River in the loss.
The Mallards will be busy this week as they will play four games in as many days in the USPHL Minnesota Showcase at Fogerty Ice Arena Oct. 28-31.
Rum River opens the event with a contest against the Minnesota Blue Ox on Thursday, Oct. 28, and the next day the Mallards will face the Dells Ducks. Rum River will tangle with Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 30, then close the showcase against the Minnesota Mullets the following day.
