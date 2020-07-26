Press release provided by Chisago County Public Health
The Minnesota Department of Health is encouraging families to make plans for others to care for young children should parents and other caregivers fall ill with COVID-19. MDH encourages the development of a plan for how you, your family, and caregivers who will respond to a potential illness or hospitalization. Having a plan can help reduce stress in the event of an emergency and help everyone transition. MDH has developed steps to follow, and it starts with a conversation for families.
Families should discuss possible options for alternate caregivers if a parent/guardian becomes infected and is unable to care for their children. These alternate caregivers should be equipped with the following:
• Comfort items that will make the child feel secure and safe during this transition.
• Medical and other special needs such as primary clinic, medications the child takes and knowledge of any physical limitations.
• Other child care information such as drop off or pick up information.
• Any spiritual or faith-based activities the alternate caregiver should continue in the parent’s absence.
• Parents should gather important legal documents in one spot or inform the child’s alternate caregiver where they can find them, if needed.
Once families have discussed all of these important aspects of the plan, they must put it in writing. Get started on writing your family’s emergency plan using the voluntary COVID-19
Family Planning and Information Kit that MDH has developed and can be found here: https://mn.gov/mmb-stat/childrens-cabinet/covid-19-emergency-family-planning.pdf.
Finally, it is critical to let people know that you have an emergency plan created for your family. Email, text, or tell your family, neighbors, teachers or child care providers, faith-based communities, and health care professionals. Make sure to review essential information with any alternate caregivers.
For the latest information about COVID-19 in Chisago County, visit @ChisagoCountyPublicHealth on Facebook or the Chisago County COVID-19 Information page, https://www.chisagocounty.us/1144/COVID-19-Information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.