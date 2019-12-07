Dear Editor:

Americans pay the highest drug prices in the world. Congress is debating proposals to fix this problem, and now it’s time to pass legislation that will lower our drug costs.

Like many seniors, I cannot afford to keep paying higher and higher prices for the medications I need. No one should have to choose between putting food on the table and filling life-saving prescriptions.

I’m demanding that my members of Congress vote yes on a bill that lowers drug prices. I urge you to join me in demanding that this action be taken now.

Jeanne Walz

North Branch

