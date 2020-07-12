My name is Sara Paul, Superintendent at North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) and one of North Branch’s newest residents! Everyone has made my family and I feel so welcome since we arrived and all of us thank you for making North Branch feel like home so quickly.
I grew up in Golden Valley, one of seven children including an identical twin sister, and attended Robbinsdale Armstrong High School. Athletics were important to me growing up. I participated in softball, gymnastics, and diving, and was fortunate enough to dive for the University of Minnesota after high school. I still very much enjoy athletics - especially kickboxing - and the outdoors.
My husband Marc and I recently celebrated our 24th wedding anniversary and together we have three children. Two of our kids are currently in college and our third will begin her first year of teaching high school math this year!
Prior to my arrival at NBAPS I was the Asst. Superintendent at White Bear Lake Area Schools. I have also served as an Associate Superintendent at Minneapolis Public Schools, and a teacher and instructional leader at Independent School District 622, during my career.
My theme for the 2020-21 school year is “Better Together.” I have chosen that theme to highlight our mutual commitment toward a common goal. We each play a critical role in providing the best educational experience for each student. A great deal or work remains to prepare for school in the fall. I value hearing your creative ideas, thoughts and concerns and I will be sharing opportunities for engagement in the planning process as the summer progresses.
I hope to meet as many of you as possible in the coming months, and look forward to learning about you and your hopes for NBAPS in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.