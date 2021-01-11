It was quite a year but we’ve finally made it to January 2021. As we look forward to what the year might bring, it’s incredible to think about what we’ve gone through and how things have changed.
It’s painful to know so many people and businesses are suffering, but on a bright side there’s a part of me that’s proud of how we have adjusted and what we’ve accomplished together. Individuals, families, communities, and businesses have worked on the fly to figure out new and creative ways to navigate through this most unusual time. It hasn’t been easy but it validates my belief that we’re doing a lot of things right. This year let’s hopefully look forward to the return of sports, culture, travel, and most of all getting together with the people you love and care about. Happy New Year from all of us at the Senior Enrichment Center.
The Friendship Café is open for takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery.COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Monday, Jan. 11: Swiss Steak over Noodles.
Tuesday, Jan. 12: Turkey Pot Pie.
Wednesday, Jan. 13: Sloppy Joe’s.
Thursday, Jan. 14: BBQ Ribs.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.
Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7.
Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7.
For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program
If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package Deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.