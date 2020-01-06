The school year is flying by as it seems like just yesterday when our students were first walking into the school doors fresh off summer vacation. Now, we only have 12 school days remaining to quarter two and semester one. One thing I know for sure as we enter the 2020 calendar year, our students have shown much growth and learning to this point with our hardworking and dedicated staff leading the way. I would like to encourage all students to finish the first half of the school year strong and move into the second half with even more drive, motivation, determination and effort. I look forward to continued growth and success for all of our students. Keep working hard.
I would like to congratulate our 2019-2020 Triple ‘A’ Award winners Amaya Leniz and Luke Bendickson. This award is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League and goes to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average and who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities. Job well done Amaya and Luke!
Our wrestling team is off to a hot start. They finished in second place out of ten teams in the Rush City Invite and also in sixth place out of 12 teams at the Chisago Lakes Invite. In the only dual to this point of the season, they defeated Mille Lacs 60-21. Great job guys and keep up the good work.
The girl’s basketball team has been working extremely hard. To this point of the season the girls have a record of 2-5. This holiday season the girls will play in Aitkin. Their first game is against Nevis on Friday, Dec. 27 at 5 p.m. The girls next home game is Friday, Jan. 3 vs. Pierz. Good luck girls.
The boy’s basketball team has a current record of 4-3 and has been improving daily. This holiday season the boys will play at Howard Lake Waverly Winsted HS. Their first game is against Dassel Cokato on Friday, Dec. 28 at 3:30 p.m. The boys next home game is Monday, Jan. 6 vs. Rush City. Good luck guys.
In closing, I am very encouraged by the amount of effort in all aspects (academics, arts and athletics) by the students of our school. Yet, I realize, this is a team effort by all involved. I would like to thank the students, staff, parents and all members of this community working together to ensure our kids have the best opportunities to develop themselves for future success. Thank you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.