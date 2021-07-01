Common Ground Concerts presents Lonesome Dan Kase in concert outdoors at North Folk Winery at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8.
Lonesome Dan performs, “traditional finger-picking blues and hollers from Texas to the Piedmont.” For the last 15 years Lonesome Dan has been playing his unique brand of country-blues on stages throughout the U.S. His live performances showcase both his unique finger-picking style and warm vocals as well as his depth of knowledge in the history of the blues.
Tickets are $15 and are available online at Showtix4u.com. Bring your friends and come early to enjoy some wood-fired pizza, your favorite beverage and a great night of music.
North Folk Winer is located at 43150 Blackhawk Road, Harris, and can be reached at 651-674-7548.
