For youth interested in pursuing a life of military service, U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Polaris Battalion and Training Ship Trident units provide the opportunity to see first hand some of the work that goes into serving as well as being a part of a team.
“Nationally there are more than 400 units, coast to coast and in Guam and Puerto Rico. There are more than 12,000 cadets and staff involved. In Minnesota there are four units, another in western Wisconsin as well as eastern North Dakota,” said Commanding Officer for the Polaris Battalion and TS Trident, Lt. Brent van Hees.
For the unit based out of Isanti County and the Armed Forces Reserve Center, 58 youth ages 10-17 are involved from as far away as Brook Park, Henriette, Scandia, as well as local youth.
“The program in Cambridge actually has two units in it. TS Trident — the TS stands for Training Ship — is for youth ages 10-13; and Polaris Battalion is for ages 13-17. We drill out of the Cambridge Armory monthly, but the cadets come from all over,” said Public Affairs Officer Lt. j.g. Dawn van Hees.
“Youth learn the customs and courtesies of the U.S. Navy, helping them to understand what serving others is about. They will also experience different opportunities to learn jobs they would do in the Navy or other military branches,” Dawn added.
In addition to learning about things specific to the U.S. Navy, cadets also learn a variety of other talents that can be carried on into their futures.
“Welding, scuba diving, medical, culinary, STEM — drones, rockets, ROVs, construction mechanics — building, auto maintenance are just a few of the things the units do. We are able to divide the training to meet the needs of the youth 10-13 and 13-17,” Dawn said. “The units also serve the community. This year Polaris Battalion and TS Trident dedicated over 1,500 hours to communities around the area.”
With 58 youth involved between the two divisions, Dawn emphasized some of the experiences those youth are exposed to and what it can offer for their future endeavors.
“Biggest thing I believe they get out of being a part of Polaris and Trident is self-confidence. As Pfc. Josh Rike said (at the Jan. 11 Military Ball), without this program he would never have been confident enough to speak in front of 260-plus people,” Dawn said. “The program develops leaders, and helps the youth make informed decisions about what they want to do later after high school. And, if a youth wants to go into the military, it may help them go in at a higher rank, which can mean more money, as well as they are far more confident at boot camp or basic training because they understand what the process is all about.”
For youth or families interested in becoming involved in the Polaris Battalion or Training Ship Trident, there is a shadow opportunity for them to participate in.
“Every Saturday during drill, prospective cadets can shadow the program to make sure it’s the right fit for them. After a short orientation for parents and prospective cadets, the youth will stay and participate in events the cadets are doing,” Dawn said.
For more information email Lt. j.g. Dawn van Hees at pa_polaris@yahoo.com, message Polaris Battalion on Facebook or visit www.polaris-trident.com.
