The holiday tradition continues at Northern Lights Ballroom and Banquet Center in Milaca with “It’s a Wonderful Life” Dinner Theatre performances coming Dec. 13-15.
Tickets are reservation only, so don’t miss out. They are available at showtix4u.com or by calling Northern Lights, 320-369-4622. Visit www.northernlightsbanquet.com for more information.
Community theatre gives people the opportunity to bring their gifts and talents to the performance stage! Cast members envelope their character and portray someone who lived in another time and another place. Costuming is based on the time era and lighting and sound cues are added to enhance the performance and bring you, the audience, into the story. This particular script is written for a smaller cast, lending opportunity for doubling of characters, without losing the storyline that is so well known.
“George Bailey has so many problems he is thinking about ending it all - and it’s Christmas! As the angels discuss George, we see his life in flashback. As George is about to jump from a bridge, he ends up rescuing his guardian angel, Clarence - who then shows George what his town would have looked like if it hadn’t been for all his good deeds over the years”
Show participants bring their love of theatre and talents from many local communities and as far away as South Dakota. They are thrilled to have Chuck Vrchota join them again this year, where he brings his 40 years of lighting and sound design experience to the community! This year he’ll be on stage too.
Many cast members are faces that you will recognize from previous shows, and others are new to this performance venue. They come from all walks of life - students, the young and middle age working class, and those who are retired. All of them have the love of theatre, have been working hard, and are excited to bring this show to you.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” is produced by Tim and Viva Anderson of rural Princeton, thru an agreement with Dramatic Publishing Co. This Scenic Designer/Master Builder and Director team have been producing theatre shows together for over 30 years, and are always looking for more opportunities. They are thrilled to partner once again with Northern Lights Ballroom and Banquet Center and be a part of your holiday traditions.
“It’s a Wonderful Life”
Centerstage Productions: Cast/Crew representing the communities of Princeton, Cambridge, Isanti, Braham, North Branch, St. Francis and Veblen, South Dakota.
Cast List:
George Bailey: Jeff Edblad
Mary Hatch-Bailey: Lisa Schroeder
Henry Potter: Steve Farquharson
Clarence: Tom Kase
Josephine, an Angel; Reineman the rent collector: Ruby Schroeder
Peter Bailey, George’s Father: Keith Bredeson
Mother Bailey, George’s Mother: Pam Hochhalter
Harry Geo., younger brother Ernie Bishop, Taxi Driver: Erik Farquharson
Young George/Peter Bailey II: Tyler Gustafson
Young Harry/Tommy Bailey: Zach Wieczorek
Young Mary/Zuzu Bailey: Brooke Elness
Young Violet/Janie Bailey: Grace Becklin Mr. Gower, the Druggist: Peter Lendway
Uncle Billy: Chuck Vrchota
Man on Porch: Brian Muhs
Bert, (Patrolman); Welch: Nicholas Kase
Violet Bick: Jillian Edblad
Tilly, George Bailey’s Secretary : Gabby Holboy
Man presenting WWII Medal: David Muhs
Hattie, Bank Teller: Bella Bredeson
Mr. Potter’s Secretary: BeckahJo Bredeson
Welch: Keith Bredeson
Building & Loan Patrons:
Mr. Thompson: Peter Lendway
Mrs. Davis: Sasha Wieczorek
Edna : Ashley Shogren
Tom: Nicholas Kase
Charlie: Brian Muhs
Voices Off Stage:
Mrs. Hatch: Bekah Jo Bredeson
Chaimain: Peter Lendway
The Boss: Peter Lendway
Carter: Sasha Wieczorek
Artistic Team:
Director/Producer: Viva Anderson
Scenic Designer/Master Builder: Tim Anderson
Scenic Artist: Hanni Carlile
Sound & Light Designer: Chuck Vrchota
Costume Designer/Seamstress: Christine Quist
Sound/Lights Technician: Mark Bell
