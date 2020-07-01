Handcrafted, homemade, art and a variety of other creations will be on display at Cambridge’s upcoming Art Fair, but there’s room for more.
Event coordinator Joel Pennington’s hope is that the event’s third year will be more popular than ever and is encouraging families and community members to come downtown on Aug. 15 to support local artists.
“This event is for local artists to show, sell and share their wares,” Pennington said. “The event is great for anyone that’s interested in local made art, fun products and supporting local artists.
“We try to stay away from more than one type of each product, and that really hasn’t been hard to do. Because all of the items are created locally, it’s not like everyone is really competing with the same product,” Pennington added.
The art fair, an idea that sparked six years ago, has been a passion of Pennington’s since its beginning.
“Six years ago I came up with the idea to do an Art Fair, but didn’t want to do it alone. About three or four years ago I had a conversation with Cambridge city staff and they got behind the idea and have since been supporting the event,” Pennington said. “The idea behind the event was the fact there were so many local artists in the area that I thought it would be great to focus on a fun thing that would encourage people to come to downtown around the Ashland Arts Building.”
In addition to displaying local talent, the event also calls for attendees to participate in a sidewalk chalk contest in which their goal is to decorate the sidewalk on Second Avenue with a scene of their choice.
“It’s seeing the creativity of others that’s the best part, and quite honestly the chalk art contest is my favorite, watching the kids and their creativity,” Pennington said.
With three age categories for the contest, it’s an activity everyone can enjoy, according to Pennington.
“We have a category for kids age 5 to 11, 12 to 15, and an open class anyone can participate in, so we have a lot of variety in the contest,” Pennington said. “We also have food trucks and this year we will be having an open mic, which will allow acoustic, electric, singers and songwriters to share their talents.”
The Art Fair is open to local talent and artists wanting to showcase or sell their work. Spots are limited to the first 20 people who sign up and are 10 feet by 20 feet each at $35 each.
The event will be held at the corner of Ashland Street South and Third Avenue Southwest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information or to register as a vendor, contact Joel Pennington at jpennin237@aol.com or Cambridge City Administrator Lynda Woulfe at lwoulfe@ci.cambridge.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.